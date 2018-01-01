Very Warm Weather For February, Could See A Record On Tuesday

Not that our current system is coming to a close. An area of high pressure will look to set up to our east. That will crank up the southerly winds and bring in not just the humid air but also very warm temperatures. Daily highs will be in the 70s for most of this week and we are tracking the possibility of seeing a record high on Tuesday. The current record is 79 set back in 1986 and our forecast is 81.

Once the high shifts to the east that will allow a cold front to almost move through the Valley. It will get close but won't fully push through but what will is the rain and storms. That boundary will move through most of the Valley Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

That boundary gets pushed out west again but then makes another approach during the weekend.