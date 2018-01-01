Vernado Air recalls space heaters due to fire hazards

Vornado Air has recalled cribside space heaters because of fire and burn hazards.

The company says its Sunny CS cribside space heaters (model number: EH1-0090) are causing hazards because of broken motor mounts that can allow the electric heating elements to come in contact with interior plastic materials and ignite.

The serial numbers for all recalled heaters are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap. The serial number of all recalled heaters have the numbers one and seven as the fourth and fifth digits.

Vernado has received five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. However, no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The space heaters stand approximately 12 inches high, 8 inches deep and 11 inches at the base.

They can be bought at stores such as, Bed Bath & Beyond, BuyBuy Baby and other stores nationwide.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the space heaters, unplug them and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, which includes free shipping.