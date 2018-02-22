Verizon call center employees moving out of Research Park and into their own homes

Verizon plans to move its customer service employees out of its call center in Research Park and have them work from home.

Verizon spokeswoman Carolyn Schamberger said the company plans to fulfill its lease obligations and then vacate the building on Quality Circle by August.

Instead of going to work in a brick-and-mortar building, About 660 Huntsville employees will work from home with similar tools. The transition is expected to happen by August, according to Schamberger.

Employees who choose not to work from home will have options to stay with the company, Schamberger said, including relocating to a brick-and-mortar store or finding another position in the company.

"The employees in Huntsville are highly trained, highly skilled and highly valued and we want them to stay with Verizon," Schamberger said via email.

Verizon opened its Huntsville call center in October 2007.

In 2016, 175 Verizon jobs in Huntsville were moved to Maryland as part of a broader company plan that involved closing five call centers.