Verifying North Korea's pledge to destroy missle sites

North Korea Nuclear Program

A need to verify NKorea nuclear pledges

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 6:29 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has identified the missile test engine site that it says North Korea has pledged to destroy. But the president's latest comments about resolving the nuclear standoff have raised new questions about what concessions Pyongyang has made.

President Donald Trump had said on June 12 after his summit with Kim Jong Un that the North Korean leader was "already destroying" a missile site, in addition to committing to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

Defense officials are not so sure. One of those officials would not answer questions about whether the site was already being destroyed, but said that as negotiations moved forward, the administration would continue to monitor the area where North Korea tested liquid propellant engines for long-range ballistic missiles.

