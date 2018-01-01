Decatur jury finds Cortez Mitchell of murder

A Morgan County jury found Cortez Mitchell guilty of two counts of felony murder Wednesday morning.

Mitchell, 19, was also found guilty of four counts of first-degree robbery for the 2015 crime spree that included the murders of Antonio Hernandez Lopez and Joshua Davis.

He will be sentenced April 20.

Mitchell along with Cedric Cowan, Joseph Cowan and Amani Goodwin were arrested for the murders of Lopez in the carport of his Decatur home and Davis at Wilson Morgan Park in May of 2015.

Goodwin pleaded guilty in January to three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of felony murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.