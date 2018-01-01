Veloce Indoor Speedway announces permanent closure

Huntsville go-kart track Veloce Indoor Speedway is permanently closed.

Scroll for more content...

The company announced its closure effective December 31 because of "current economic conditions."

Veloce says it was unable to continue business at its location at Old Monrovia Road. It also announced it was closing its Knoxville, Tennessee location as well. There was no announcement regarding its Milwaukee, Wisconsin location.

"We regret out closing and would have liked to continue serving the fine people and businesses in the Huntsville community," the company said on Facebook.