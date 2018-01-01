wx_icon Huntsville 48°

wx_icon Florence 47°

wx_icon Fayetteville 45°

wx_icon Decatur 46°

wx_icon Scottsboro 43°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Vehicle wreck smashes mailbox, hydrant and utility pole; hospitalizes driver

The driver was taken away with critical injuries, but was quickly upgrade. The driver was taken away with critical injuries, but was quickly upgrade.

What caused the driver to lose control is unknown.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An early morning wreck caused a man to be rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...


Huntsville Police said around 1 a.m. a male driver lost control of his vehicle while he was traveling eastbound on Winchester Road near Pulaski Pike.

His car ended up smashing through a mailbox, a fire hydrant and a utility pole before it came to a stop.

The driver was initially transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries, but within about 20 minutes, officers said his condition had significantly improved.

What caused him to lose control initially is under investigation.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events