Vehicle wreck smashes mailbox, hydrant and utility pole; hospitalizes driver

An early morning wreck caused a man to be rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Police said around 1 a.m. a male driver lost control of his vehicle while he was traveling eastbound on Winchester Road near Pulaski Pike.

His car ended up smashing through a mailbox, a fire hydrant and a utility pole before it came to a stop.

The driver was initially transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries, but within about 20 minutes, officers said his condition had significantly improved.

What caused him to lose control initially is under investigation.