Vehicle runs through Huntsville carpet store

A car ran through a carpet business in north Huntsville Thursday morning.

The wreck happened at Carpet One Floor and Home around 11:30 a.m.

The driver said her brakes failed, causing her to hit the side of the building. No one was injured, but an employee was inside the building right where the car came through.

"I had my back actually to where she came through the wall and I just heard a loud crash and some popping noises from plastic popping off some displays," said Kathy Balentine with Carpet One.

Balentine said it was frightening.

"I was just surprised and kinda screamed," said Balentine.

The Huntsville Fire Department told WAAY 31 this isn't the first time they've seen someone's brakes fail.

The driver of the car was shaken up by the accident and didnt' want to talk on camera, but she said she wasn't going all that fast when the accident happened.

The people inside Carpet One said they're thankful nothing worse happened.

"Very happy that no one's hurt, or injured. Everybody came out of this ok and luckily this will be over with very soon," said Balentine.

Fire marshals with the Huntsville Fire Department said the accident is now under investigation.

Business is running normally for Carpet One and they said they hope to have their building all repaired within a couple of weeks.