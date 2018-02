Firefighters and sheriff's deputies were on the scene of a vehicle fire in Hazel Green Wednesday morning.

Two cars collided in the 300 block of Manley Road around 7 a.m., responders at the scene said. The vehicles were on the side of a road when they caught on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the wreck, but fire consumed both vehicles.

Firefighters put out the flames on the vehicles and in the ditch around the wreck.