Van crashes into business on Old Monrovia Road

A van ran into a Huntsville gas station Friday morning after police said the driver tried to avoid a wreck.

Scroll for more content...

The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Atlantis gas station, which is located at the corner of Rideout and Old Monrovia roads.

Police said the driver of the van swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, and then swerved into the gas station to avoid a head-on collision.

The van crashed into the building.

Huntsville Utilities came out to cut power and water service to the gas station.