Van crashes into business on Old Monrovia Road

The driver hit a gas station while trying to avoid a wreck on the road, police said.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A van ran into a Huntsville gas station Friday morning after police said the driver tried to avoid a wreck.

The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Atlantis gas station, which is located at the corner of Rideout and Old Monrovia roads.

Police said the driver of the van swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, and then swerved into the gas station to avoid a head-on collision.

The van crashed into the building.

Huntsville Utilities came out to cut power and water service to the gas station.

