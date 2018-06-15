Van crashes into business on Old Monrovia Road

A van ran into a Huntsville gas station Friday morning after police said the driver tried to avoid a wreck.
The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Atlantis gas station, which is located at the corner of Rideout and Old Monrovia roads.
Police said the driver of the van swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, and then swerved into the gas station to avoid a head-on collision.
The van crashed into the building.
Huntsville Utilities came out to cut power and water service to the gas station.
