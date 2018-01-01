wx_icon Huntsville 72°

Vague 'SHS' school threat causes concerns across the country

Police agencies nationwide were alerted after the threatening Facebook post.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 8:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Local law enforcement and school officials were on alert after a vague school threat received widespread attention online.

The threat made toward a 'SHS' appears to have actually been directed at Springfield High School in Ohio, according to some law enforcement. But the use of only an abbreviated name prompted confusion across the country, including in North Alabama.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey sent a message to parents letting them know the threat did not involve Sparkman High School in any way.

