Vague 'SHS' school threat causes concerns across the country

Local law enforcement and school officials were on alert after a vague school threat received widespread attention online.

Scroll for more content...

The threat made toward a 'SHS' appears to have actually been directed at Springfield High School in Ohio, according to some law enforcement. But the use of only an abbreviated name prompted confusion across the country, including in North Alabama.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey sent a message to parents letting them know the threat did not involve Sparkman High School in any way.