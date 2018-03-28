Utah trooper hit by vehicle

A Utah State Trooper is recovering after being hit by a car on an icy highway Sunday.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a call of multiple cars sliding off a road when he was hit from behind by a car that launched him into the air.

Brenchley had broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade from the impact but is expected to recover.

He said Tuesday that he forgives the woman who put him in the hospital.

"She's not to be vilified," Brenchley said. "She did make a mistake and I think that she's learned from it."

The woman who hit Brenchley stayed on the scene. Local police will determine whether she will face any charges.