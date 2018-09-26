Clear
VIDEO: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS contestant Kristina Barbee

Kristina Barbee is a proud supporter of HEALS, Inc. Find out why she is supporting the organization's biggest fundraiser and why you should too!

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Kristina "KB" Barbee is a Senior Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton and is aiming for the top prize at this year's 'Stars Dancing for HEALS.'

The event is largest fundraiser for HEALS, Inc. It is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS, Inc. provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

KB will compete against nine other local stars to see who will win the coveted, 'Crowd Favorite' award.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Barbee and learned why this event is near and dear to her heart. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

