VIDEO: Man arrested after truck stolen from parking lot

A man is accused of stealing a truck that was left running in front of a Limestone County store. The incident happened at Candlelight Antiques on Upper Elkton Road in Elkmont.

25-year-old Jeremy Rocha is accused of stealing the truck. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

WAAY 31 learned the truck was stolen within minutes of its owner going inside the store. Luckily, those inside the store saw what was happening, called 9-1-1 and the man was caught within an hour.

“It’s safe out here. We’ve never had anything like this happen before," said Robbie McDowell. "We’ve had a few small things walk off, but nothing like a nice truck.”

Robbie McDowell is the owner of Candlelight Antiques in Elkmont and says he witnessed something he never expected to happen at his business.

“I mean we were just in his truck getting a phone to come in and take a picture of a sign and then, man, it was like—looking at the video—it was less than a minute, his truck was gone," McDowell said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance video from McDowell’s store shows Jeremy Rocha walk up and get into a customer’s truck that was left running in the parking lot--something McDowell says he’s been guilty of doing multiple times himself.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’ll pull my truck up here and I’ll be out here by myself and I’ll lock myself in the building at nighttime, but my truck will be outside running. I’m the world’s worst to leave my truck running here—especially on my own property," he said.

McDowell says this incident has definitely made him more mindful about keeping his car doors locked.

“It’s cut off and locked up now," he said.

Officials tell WAAY 31 this isn’t the first vehicle stolen in Limestone County in 2018.

In fact, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told us 52 vehicles have been stolen in the county so far this year. That's compared to the 83 total auto thefts in the county in 2017.

The sheriffs office wants to remind everyone to never leave your vehicle unlocked and running.