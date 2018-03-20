Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

VIDEO: Drone footage captures birds-eye view of tornado damage

WAAY 31 is using aerial footage to bring you a different view of the aftermath.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:16 PM

Aerial footage shot Tuesday shows the extent of the damage done by severe weather that moved through north Alabama Monday evening.

Scroll for more content...

WAAY 31 used a drone camera to capture footage of the damage at confirmed tornado sites in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

Each site was the location for a confirmed tornado touchdown Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to those three sites, tornadoes also touched down in Franklin and Marshall counties.

The strength levels of the storm is still being researched by the National Weather Service.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events