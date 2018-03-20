VIDEO: Drone footage captures birds-eye view of tornado damage

Aerial footage shot Tuesday shows the extent of the damage done by severe weather that moved through north Alabama Monday evening.

WAAY 31 used a drone camera to capture footage of the damage at confirmed tornado sites in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

Each site was the location for a confirmed tornado touchdown Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to those three sites, tornadoes also touched down in Franklin and Marshall counties.

The strength levels of the storm is still being researched by the National Weather Service.