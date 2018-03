Scroll for more content...

A Blountsville man has gone viral again with a record-breaking bass that he caught with his bare hands.

Robert Earl Woodard says he caught a 16-pound, 7-ounce bass on Feb. 27. That broke his previous record of 16.03 pounds, which he set in 2016.

It wasn't the first time he's done it. Woodard regularly catches fish by hand.

He has written two books about fishing.