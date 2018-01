Emergency crews responded to a south Huntsville neighborhood Thursday afternoon after utility crews hit a gas line.

Scroll for more content...

The leak was on Camelot Drive near Gawain Road and happened around noon.

Crews installing fiber lines punctured a gas line in two places, officials on the scene said.

The levels of gas that leaked were not high enough to evacuate the area, they said.

Crews capped the line and were making repairs.