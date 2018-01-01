Update: Severe Storms, Including Tornadoes, Possible Monday

Confidence is increasing for a high impact weather day on Monday.

New data continue to suggest an increasing likelihood for damaging severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon and evening. The updated risk level is "slight," which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. "Slight risk" may not sound like a big deal, but it actually is. The severe weather risk for Monday may increase between now and then.

Timing: The threat for severe thunderstorms will begin between 1 PM and 4 PM Monday. It will end between 7 PM and 10 PM. There appears to be an enhanced period of risk between about 5 PM and 8 PM.

Threats: Tornadoes, damaging wind in excess of 60 mph, hail larger than one inch

A spring storm system will move out of the Rocky Mountains and develop over the Great Plains tonight and tomorrow. It will move quickly eastward and feed on warm, humid air flowing from the Gulf of Mexico. Add to that some energy from a strong jet stream, and we have the makings for a potentially dangerous severe weather event.

Take time to review your severe weather safety plan and make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if dangerous weather threatens. Your tornado safe spot should be on the lowest floor of your home in a small room or hall near the middle of your home. The idea is to put as many walls between you and outside as possible. Bathrooms that are not on outer walls of your home are often favored places. Stay current on weather updates and expect changes as new data is available.