Update: Man safely off Highway 31 bridge in Decatur

Southbound lanes are expected to reopen soon.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 5:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Update: Man is safely off the bridge as of 8:20 AM. Southbound lanes should be reopening for traffic shortly. 

Part of the Highway 31 bridge in Decatur was closed down for a few hours on Wednesday morning.

Decatur Police say a man who is in distress on the bridge caused the lanes to be shut down.

A spokeswoman for the Decatur Police Department say they started monitoring the distressed man around 4:30 Wednesday morning. 

Viewers tweeted WAAY 31 early Tuesday morning and reported traffic was nearly at a stand still.

