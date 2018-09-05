Update: Man safely off Highway 31 bridge in Decatur

Update: Man is safely off the bridge as of 8:20 AM. Southbound lanes should be reopening for traffic shortly.

Part of the Highway 31 bridge in Decatur was closed down for a few hours on Wednesday morning.

Decatur Police say a man who is in distress on the bridge caused the lanes to be shut down.

A spokeswoman for the Decatur Police Department say they started monitoring the distressed man around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Viewers tweeted WAAY 31 early Tuesday morning and reported traffic was nearly at a stand still.