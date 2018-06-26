Clear

Upcoming fireworks shows in Huntsville

It is illegal to use, sell, or possess fireworks within Huntsville city limits.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is encourgaging people to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in a safe, responsible way.

However, the department does want to remind everyone it is illegal to use, sell, or possess fireworks within Huntsville city limits.

Here is a list of public fireworks shows being conducted by professionals in the coming days:

Hampton Cove Golf Course, June 30th, 9:00 p.m.

Ditto Landing, July 1st, 10:00 p.m.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center, July 4th, 9:00 p.m.

Providence, July 4th, 9:00 p.m.

All times are estimated start times.

