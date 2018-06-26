Upcoming fireworks shows in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is encourgaging people to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in a safe, responsible way.
However, the department does want to remind everyone it is illegal to use, sell, or possess fireworks within Huntsville city limits.
Here is a list of public fireworks shows being conducted by professionals in the coming days:
Hampton Cove Golf Course, June 30th, 9:00 p.m.
Ditto Landing, July 1st, 10:00 p.m.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center, July 4th, 9:00 p.m.
Providence, July 4th, 9:00 p.m.
All times are estimated start times.
