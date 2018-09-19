Unseasonably hot, yet again

Patchy fog this morning gives way to a mostly sunny Wednesday otherwise. Yet again, high temperatures will be running about ten degrees above average - topping out near 95. A stray shower isn't impossible, but most of us just keep it sunny and hot.

More of the same is on the way Thursday, but showers and storms, along with lower temperatures, are in store by the end of the week. It won't necessarily be "cooler," but highs will only be a few degrees above average starting Friday. Scattered showers and storms linger in the forecast through at least the beginning of next week.