Unseasonably hot with little relief soon

In the coming days, heat will be the main topic of weather conversation. Starting today, highs hit 90 during the afternoon - that's over 10 degrees above average for this point in the season. There's a very small chance of a stray shower today, but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Temperatures only dip to the upper 60s and yes, that's above average as well...nearly 15 degrees above average, actually.

Thursday will be quite similar to today with highs back near 90 again. The heat will reach a peak by Saturday with highs slowly dropping into the upper 80s by the beginning of next week. Rain chances are minimal in the coming days with the best shot coming on Monday at only 20%.