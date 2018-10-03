Clear

Unseasonably hot with little relief soon

Patchy morning fog will lift and give way to a good mix of clouds and sun for the rest of Wednesday.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 6:09 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 6:10 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

In the coming days, heat will be the main topic of weather conversation.  Starting today, highs hit 90 during the afternoon - that's over 10 degrees above average for this point in the season.  There's a very small chance of a stray shower today, but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Temperatures only dip to the upper 60s and yes, that's above average as well...nearly 15 degrees above average, actually.

Thursday will be quite similar to today with highs back near 90 again. The heat will reach a peak by Saturday with highs slowly dropping into the upper 80s by the beginning of next week. Rain chances are minimal in the coming days with the best shot coming on Monday at only 20%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events