Unseasonably Warm Air Takes Over For Now

Clouds kept us gray today. They haven't brough much rain, but a brief, light sprinkle can't be ruled out this evening. Fog will become the bigger issue. Temperatures will hold steady this evening and overnight in the low-to-mid 50s. Areas of fog will develop and will reduce visibility enough to be a problem if you're out driving. Remember to drive at slower speeds and give yourself extra time to be safe.

Tomorrow morning will be similar to this evening with clouds, fog, and mild 50s for temperatures. Even with clouds, the day will warm into the lower 60s in the afternoon. A stray light sprinkle is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

We are tracking low pressure moving ashore in Southern California. It will bring heavy rain that help with the wildfires. The heavy rain will also cause dangerous flash flooding where those fires have burned the ground. That system will impact us in the Tennessee Valley late Thursday through Friday. Heavy rain will mean a slippery morning drive on Friday. Rain may change to snow as the system begins easing out of the Valley late Friday. That may mean a snowy drive home Friday evening. The forecast for snow is low-confidence. More data over time will mean a changing forecast. We will fine tune the details for you between now and then to help you be prepared.