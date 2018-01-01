Unseasonably Cool...For Now

Today will be our last chilly day...at least for now. Highs climb to the lower 50s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and a wind from the northwest will help hold temperatures below average.

Thursday brings a shift in the wind and thus a bit of a warm up. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 60s with continued sunshine.

As a warm front approaches Friday, cloud cover increases and eventually rain showers and isolated storms return to the Valley. Rain lasts through at least the morning hours Saturday. While showers should taper by the afternoon, we may not be completely dry.

With forecast models largely in disagreement heading into the weekend, we will update the forecast as necessary in the coming days.