Swastikas found on UAH campus

Crews at The University of Alabama Huntsville spent last week cleaning inflammatory graffiti found on an academic building on campus.

Administrators told WAAY 31, the images were of two Swastikas, 3 inches by 3 inches, and were removed immediately.

The first image was found outside the entrance of Morton Hall. The second swastika was found inside a bathroom stall.

Emma Leiser is a student at UAH who lives in the dorm across the street from Morton Hall.

"It scares me a little bit that there are people on this campus that might take actions based on those ideologies against people of color or people that are LGBT plus," said Leiser.

The President of UAH released a statement Monday condemning the swastikas, which is a week after they were covered up.

"The perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth," said Robert A. Altenkirch

A university spokesman told WAAY 31 they don't view the swastikas as a threat, or hate speech.

"I don't think that swastikas can not be seen as hate speech, because there are people that are alt-right ideologies that are being expressed now in America current day and there are real life Nazis in America, unfortunately," said Leiser.

A spokesman for the university told WAAY 31 the President of UAH waited a week to tell student about the swastikas because he was waiting to see how the investigation played out.

As of right now, they are still looking for the person, or people, responsible.

UAH student Jeremy Pidgon said this is the first time he's seen anything like this happen on campus.

"I hope its an isolated incident and its just angsty teenagers being angsty," said Pidgon.

The university told WAAY 31 they've increased surveillance around campus to catch the person, or people, responsible in case they happen to do it again.