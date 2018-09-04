University of Alabama Huntsville sees record enrollment

We're learning more about the University of Alabama Huntsville's record high enrollment numbers. In a report released this morning, the school shared almost 10,000 students are enrolled in classes this semester -- that's up 7% from last year. Now the school is projecting another 7% increase next fall.

WAAY 31 went to the school to learn how the growth will impact students and the campus.

This is the fourth year in a row the school has seen enrollment increase. If the current trend of 7% increase continues the school will see just over 10,000 students next fall. Not only is the school thrilled about the growth, but students told us they are too.

"I love how much it's growing. I love how much of an influence UAH is having," said sophomore education major Emily Cusker.

That's what Cusker told us she thinks about more students enrolling at the University of Alabama Huntsville. While the education major welcomes the jump in attendance she hopes the campus is up to the challenge. Especially when it comes to things such as parking.

"Maybe if they put in a little bit more parking with the increase of students that would probably help," said Cusker. Sophomore Alex Lantigua agreed. "Parking's kinda hard to find if you wanna find it close to where your class is at."

The University of Alabama Huntsville Director of Community Relations told us students won't have to worry about that. He said the school is already creating more parking spaces. As for housing there are two new dorms plus off campus housing. And the school started hiring more instructors to accommodate more students.

"We did have a slight increase from 16 to 1 to 17 to 1, which is not a bad increase when considering the growth we're experiencing," said Ray Garner the Chief of Staff and Community Relations Director at the college.

Garner told us the school has already purchased 58 acres of land across the street from campus which may be used to build apartments for both students and the general public if needed.

The high enrollment wasn't the only record broke this year. The incoming freshmen class has the highest ACT average in school history with a 28.5.