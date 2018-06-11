Ireland (AP) A United Airlines flight over the Atlantic has turned back and landed in Ireland because of what the airline called a "potential security concern."
A United spokeswoman said Monday that passengers and baggage would undergo more security screening before the flight resumes.
The spokeswoman is declining to give additional details about the security issue.
According to tracking services, Flight 971 was flying from Rome to Chicago and had just passed Ireland when it turned back and landed at Shannon Airport.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
6/11/2018 2:03:26 PM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- United flight turns back to Ireland for 'security concern'
- United adding more flights to Huntsville International Airport
- Emotional support peacock denied entry on United flight
- Remember Malaysia Flight 370? The search is back on
- The dog was put inside an overhead bin on a United flight. It didn't survive
- United Airlines flight diverted after third pet incident in a week
- Flooding Concerns Continue
- Heavy Rain & Flood Concerns
- Madison man turns 100
- Tamiflu concerns in North Alabama