United adding more flights to Huntsville International Airport

United Airlines is adding more flights to Denver, Chicago and Washington out of Huntsville this year.

Beginning in June, United will have additional nonstop flights to and from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Dulles International Airport and Denver International Airport.

“United has been a proud member of the Huntsville community for nearly 50 years,” United vice president of sales Jake Cefolia said in a news release. “We are pleased to announce that customers will now have access to more flights from Huntsville to our hubs in Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C. and more opportunities to connect to flights across the United States and internationally.”

The additional flights will begin June 7.