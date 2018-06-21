Uh oh! Kid knocks over $132K sculpture, parents asked to pay up

Parents of a 5-year-old boy in Kansas were charged with a $132,000 bill after their son knocked over an art sculpture on display at a local community center.

Surveillance video captured the little boy reaching for the sculpture, after he wondered away from his parents during a wedding reception.

The statue called the “Aphrodite di Kansas City” was on display in the lobby of the when it toppled over as the boy is seen pulling it towards him.

A few days after the wedding , the family received a $132,000 claim from the city of Overland Park’s insurance company, saying that the piece had been damaged beyond repair.

“You’re responsible for the supervision of a minor child… your failure to monitor could be considered negligent,” the insurance letter read in part.

“I was surprised, absolutely, more so offended to be called negligent,” said the boy’s mother Sarah Goodman. The mother went on to say that , “They were treating this like a crime scene.”

The sculpture’s artist, Bill Lyons, told ABC News it took him about two years to create the piece and it was listed for sale at $132,000.

Lyons said the sculpture could not be repaired.

The parents said they don't feel like they should be responsible for the damage because it is excessive and their son didn't maliciously break that. She added that it fell on him and was not secure.