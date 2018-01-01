wx_icon Huntsville 58°

Uber Eats driver wanted in shooting death of customer

Uber Eats customer was shot in Atlanta.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 7:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

(CNN) An Uber Eats driver is suspected of shooting and killing a customer Saturday night in Atlanta, police said.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the Buckhead neighborhood after the victim, a 30-year-old man, placed a food order via his smartphone app.

"The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle," police said. "As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver. Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, striking the victim."


The driver fled in a white Volkswagen, police said. They did not identify the victim or the suspect.

Uber Eats released this statement: "We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved."

