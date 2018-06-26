U.S. Small Business Associate Advocate to host Huntsville roundtable

Small business owners in the Tennessee Valley will get a chance to voice their opinions directly to the federal government Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) Advocate Bruce LeVell will host a roundtable discussion at the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville-Madison County from 4-6 p.m.

According to the SBA, LeVell was the owner and founder of a small business for more than 25 years and also served as the chairman of operations at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) for seven years.

LeVell was appointed as the Region 4 Advocate by the Trump administration in February. LeVell was a candidate for the 6th Congressional District of Georgia when he was appointed.

He was running to fill the seat vacated by the former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price.

LeVell is also well connected to President Donald Trump's political orbit.

He is listed as the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and, according to LeVell's Twitter bio, he is a member of the President Donald J. Trump 2020 Advisory Board.

He also served as the state co-chair in Georgia for the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Tuesday's roundtable will likely cover several different topics that could include the impact of recently implemented tariffs and the new tax law.

WAAY 31 will be covering the meeting and will have more tonight on WAAY 31 at 10.