Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Huntsville on "Rethink School" tour

Betsy DeVos, courtesy ABC News Betsy DeVos, courtesy ABC News

DeVos will be at the Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will be in Huntsville today as part of her "Rethink School" tour.

DeVos is set to spend time here at the Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. She will speak on the importance of rethinking education to improve overall outcomes for students.

DeVos's visit will begin around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

