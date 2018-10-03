U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will be in Huntsville today as part of her "Rethink School" tour.
DeVos is set to spend time here at the Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. She will speak on the importance of rethinking education to improve overall outcomes for students.
DeVos's visit will begin around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
Related Content
- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Huntsville on "Rethink School" tour
- White House officials alarmed at education secretary's '60 Minutes' performance
- Huntsville Board of Education approves 2019 budget
- Malzahn to visit Huntsville on 2018 Ambush Tour
- Huntsville Board of Education approves $65K legal settlement
- Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member might be censured
- New study: Huntsville 25th most educated city in America
- Huntsville City Schools educators participate in poverty simulator
- Cancer survivor and film director make first stop in Huntsville for film tour
- Secretary of the Army visits Redstone Arsenal
Scroll for more content...