U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will be in Huntsville today as part of her "Rethink School" tour.

DeVos is set to spend time here at the Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. She will speak on the importance of rethinking education to improve overall outcomes for students.

DeVos's visit will begin around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018.