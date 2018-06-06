U.S. Rep. Roby forced into GOP primary runoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in Alabama's Republican primary after challengers blasted her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump.

Scroll for more content...

Roby faces Bobby Bright in a July runoff in Alabama's conservative 2nd district - where Trump loyalty has been a central issue.

Roby is a four-term incumbent. In campaigning for Tuesday's primary, she emphasized her record and working relationship with the White House.

In 2016, Roby criticized Trump after a 2005 recording surfaced of him making lewd comments about women, saying the behavior made him an unacceptable candidate and suggesting he step away from the presidential ticket.

Bright is a former Montgomery mayor who represented the district for two years as a Democrat before losing in 2010 to Roby. He ran an ad with footage of Roby's Trump comment.