BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in Alabama's Republican primary after challengers blasted her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump.
Roby faces Bobby Bright in a July runoff in Alabama's conservative 2nd district - where Trump loyalty has been a central issue.
Roby is a four-term incumbent. In campaigning for Tuesday's primary, she emphasized her record and working relationship with the White House.
In 2016, Roby criticized Trump after a 2005 recording surfaced of him making lewd comments about women, saying the behavior made him an unacceptable candidate and suggesting he step away from the presidential ticket.
Bright is a former Montgomery mayor who represented the district for two years as a Democrat before losing in 2010 to Roby. He ran an ad with footage of Roby's Trump comment.
Related Content
- U.S. Rep. Roby forced into GOP primary runoff
- State will not prosecute Republican US Senate primary runoff crossover voters
- U.S. Rep. Brooks wins GOP nomination
- Ex-sheriff breaks barriers in Texas runoff win
- Primary election results
- President pushing for "Space Force"
- Cavanaugh leads fundraising in lietenant governor primary
- U.S. Army Global Force Symposium & Exposition Impact
- Havoc force decisive game three vs. Macon
- VP Pence's brother wins Indiana US House primary