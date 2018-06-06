U.S. Rep. Brooks wins GOP nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has won the GOP's nomination in the District 5 primary.

Brooks defeated Army veteran Clayton Hinchman.

Brooks is seeking his fifth term in Congress where he's become known as a Tea Party favorite whose public comments sometimes cause a stir. Brooks recently gained attention for wondering aloud if falling rocks and erosion, not melting ice, are causing sea levels to rise.

Hinchman left the Army after a wartime injury and founded USi, a Huntsville technology company where he still works.

Former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion is unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will face the GOP nominee in November.