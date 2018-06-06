Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Rep. Brooks wins GOP nomination

Brooks will face Huntsville's former city attorney, Peter Joffrion, in November.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 10:24 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has won the GOP's nomination in the District 5 primary.

Scroll for more content...

Brooks defeated Army veteran Clayton Hinchman.

Brooks is seeking his fifth term in Congress where he's become known as a Tea Party favorite whose public comments sometimes cause a stir. Brooks recently gained attention for wondering aloud if falling rocks and erosion, not melting ice, are causing sea levels to rise.

Hinchman left the Army after a wartime injury and founded USi, a Huntsville technology company where he still works.

Former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion is unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will face the GOP nominee in November.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events