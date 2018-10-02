If you are looking for some extra income, look no further.
The US Census Bureau is now accepting online applications for temporary jobs related to the 2020 census. Some of the jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.
The application process is handled directly through the U.S. Census Bureau. The Alabama State Government is not involved. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Related Content
- U.S. Census Bureau hiring for temporary positions
- Temporary road closure
- Alabama sues over undocumented residents in Census counts
- Incident at Redstone's Gate 9 causes temporary shutdown
- Muscle Shoals Post Office temporary closed because of "unsafe conditions"
- Florence hires new football coach
- Local veterans attend hiring event
- Missing Decatur man's body positively identified
- Florida hires Dan Mullen as Head Coach
- Madison Police Department hiring police officers
Scroll for more content...