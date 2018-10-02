Clear

U.S. Census Bureau hiring for temporary positions

The U.S. Census Bureau is now accepting online applications for temporary jobs related to the 2020 census.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 1:21 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

If you are looking for some extra income, look no further. 

The US Census Bureau is now accepting online applications for temporary jobs related to the 2020 census. Some of the jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. 

The application process is handled directly through the U.S. Census Bureau. The Alabama State Government is not involved. For more information on how to apply, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events