UNA police search for man accused of damaging lion donation box

University of North Alabama police are looking for a man who is accused of trying to gain access to the university's lion donation box twice in the span of 12 days.

Scroll for more content...

Police released video of a man captured on one of the Lion Habitat security cameras believed to be behind the damage.

Investigators say this man attempted to steal donations on Dec 18 and 30. Police did not say whether or not he took any money during the Dec 30 incident caught on video.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call UNA police at (256) 765-4357 or email at police@una.edu.

You can watch the lions at the habitat here.