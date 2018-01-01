UNA officer cleared of all charges

A University of North Alabama police officer who shot a woman in July 2017 has been cleared of all charges.

Lauderdale County District Attorney told WAAY 31, he present the officer's case before a grand jury and they found no fault on the officers part.

Authroities said, the officer pulled over Jessica Dye who had a warrant out for her arrest. When the officer went back to her car she tried to run him over and that's why he fired his weapon.

Dye has recovered from her injuries and now the District Attorney's Office are looking into what charges she could face.