wx_icon Huntsville 59°

wx_icon Florence 56°

wx_icon Fayetteville 59°

wx_icon Decatur 58°

wx_icon Scottsboro 61°

Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

UNA officer cleared of all charges

Lauderdale County District Attorney told WAAY 31, he present the officer's case before a grand jury and they found no fault on the officers part.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A University of North Alabama police officer who shot a woman in July 2017 has been cleared of all charges. 

Scroll for more content...

Lauderdale County District Attorney told WAAY 31, he present the officer's case before a grand jury and they found no fault on the officers part. 

Authroities said, the officer pulled over Jessica Dye who had a warrant out for her arrest. When the officer went back to her car she tried to run him over and that's why he fired his weapon. 

Dye has recovered from her injuries and now the District Attorney's Office are looking into what charges she could face. 

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events