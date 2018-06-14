UNA approves banded tuition rate

The University of North Alabama's Board of Trustees passed a banded tuition rate, which will save students money if they graduate in four years.

The banded tuition program is a part of a statewide initiative that gives students a big incentive to graduate in four years. UNA officials said students who are taking a full course load could save hundreds or even thousands in the long run.

"A vast majority of our students are taking much longer than four years to graduate, the overwhelming majority. That's not just true here, it's true across the academy, but we're doing something about it," said Ross Alexander, the Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNA.

15 credit hours cost about $4,155 at UNA. Students taking a full course load, which is 15 credit hours a semester or more, will be charged a flat rate. Which basically means any additional hours they take won't cost them.

"If you take 18 credit hours you are going to immediately save nearly a thousand dollars," said Alexander.

UNA Sophmore, Catherine Young, said she came to college with about 28 credit hours under her belt but is taking college slow. She says since UNA is now doing banded tuition it's a great option for students to save money.

"I think it's a great option. As far as having cheaper classes and graduating in four years, I think that's a main goal for most people in college and their parents. I think that's a goal we could all come together and meet for," said Young.

UNA officials said other universities that have banded tuition programs have raised tuition costs to off set money lost in the program. UNA, on the other hand, will not raise tuition rates because of their new program.