UNA Signing Day Recap

The North Alabama Lions laid the foundation for their future on National Signing Day, putting together their first Division I recruiting class in program history.
2018 UNA Recruiting Class
Drew Beddingfield DL 6'4 230 West Limestone, Ala./West Limestone
Jaylin Brackett DL 6' 225 Madison, Ala./Madison Academy
Chase Brown DB 6'0 161 Hoover, Ala./Hoover
Khamari Brown DL 6'2 280 Hoover, Ala./Hoover
Eli Cazola OL 6'4 265 Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale
Jakob Cummings LB 6'2 215 Auburn, Ala./Auburn
Jacob Gentle OL 6'4 268 Florence, Ala./Florence
Gerell Green DB 6'0'' 175 Birmingham, Ala./Huffman
Rett Files QB 6'3 210 Gulf Shores, Ala./Gulf Shores
Kadarius Foster DL 6'6 235 Roanoke, Ala./Handley
Davares Jones-Brown LB 6'1 220 Tuscaloosa, Ala./Central-Tuscaloosa
Ja'Won Howell RB 6'1 190 Lanett, Ala./Lanett
Takairee Kenebrew WR 6'4 190 Childersburg, Ala./Childersburg
Colin McCants DE 6'3 245 Baker, Ala./Baker
Avery Moates WR 6'2 160 Florence, Ala./Wilson
Tyler Price RB 5'11 200 Montgomery, Ala./Montgomery Catholic
Nate Reed DB 6'0 190 Florence, Ala./Florence
Corson Swan TE 6'4 215 Spanish Fort, Ala./Spanish Fort
Nate Thompson OL 6'3 300 Milton, Ga./Alpharetta
John Martin Wagner TE 6'4 220 Brookwood, Ala./Brookwood
Israel Washington WR/TE 6'4 201 Franklin, La./Franklin