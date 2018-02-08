UNA Signing Day Recap

The North Alabama Lions laid the foundation for their future on National Signing Day, putting together their first Division I recruiting class in program history.

2018 UNA Recruiting Class

Drew Beddingfield DL 6'4 230 West Limestone, Ala./West Limestone

Jaylin Brackett DL 6' 225 Madison, Ala./Madison Academy

Chase Brown DB 6'0 161 Hoover, Ala./Hoover

Khamari Brown DL 6'2 280 Hoover, Ala./Hoover

Eli Cazola OL 6'4 265 Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale

Jakob Cummings LB 6'2 215 Auburn, Ala./Auburn

Jacob Gentle OL 6'4 268 Florence, Ala./Florence

Gerell Green DB 6'0'' 175 Birmingham, Ala./Huffman

Rett Files QB 6'3 210 Gulf Shores, Ala./Gulf Shores

Kadarius Foster DL 6'6 235 Roanoke, Ala./Handley

Davares Jones-Brown LB 6'1 220 Tuscaloosa, Ala./Central-Tuscaloosa

Ja'Won Howell RB 6'1 190 Lanett, Ala./Lanett

Takairee Kenebrew WR 6'4 190 Childersburg, Ala./Childersburg

Colin McCants DE 6'3 245 Baker, Ala./Baker

Avery Moates WR 6'2 160 Florence, Ala./Wilson

Tyler Price RB 5'11 200 Montgomery, Ala./Montgomery Catholic

Nate Reed DB 6'0 190 Florence, Ala./Florence

Corson Swan TE 6'4 215 Spanish Fort, Ala./Spanish Fort

Nate Thompson OL 6'3 300 Milton, Ga./Alpharetta

John Martin Wagner TE 6'4 220 Brookwood, Ala./Brookwood

Israel Washington WR/TE 6'4 201 Franklin, La./Franklin