UGG comforters recalled due to mold risk

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling about 175,000 comforters sold in its stores because mold could be in them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Hudson comforters by UGG were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and on the company's website from August until October 2017.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond, mold was found in some of the comforters and could be a respiratory infection risk to people with chronic health problems or impaired immune systems. The company said no injuries had been reported.

People who bought the comforters should stop using them immediately, according to the CPSC. They can be returned to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

Customers can call 800-462-3966 or go to the product recall section of the Bed Bath & Beyond website for more information.