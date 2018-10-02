Clear
UG White location receiving interest from businesses

The UG White store in Huntsville has permanently closed after leaking water following a fire damaged the ceiling, floor and some merchandise,

The UG White Mercantile location in Huntsville is already receiving interest from other businesses for their space after announcing they will permanently close. In August, the store suffered water damage from an upstairs fire that broke out in the Pints and Pixels kitchen.

"With the circumstances and the timing, in the extent of what we have to do to reopen, we've made the decision that the best thing to do is not reopen," UG White Owner Derrick Young said.

To Young, it's just not worth it. After the leaking water damaged the ceiling, floor and some merchandise, Young decided to close up the UG White store in Huntsville permanently. Young owns the entire building and says it's a business decision to move the store out and focus on their other location.

"...we will continue to focus on our original store in Athens and be open there," Young said.

The empty store is already receiving interest from multiple businesses looking to move in. Young says with businesses already calling, he will not fix too many things in the space and wants to lease it as is before making more changes.

"We really want to leave a lot of the decisions up to the tenants that possibly come in, instead of spending money twice," Young said. "We'd rather find out what their needs and desires are before we go replacing things."

Young would not say what businesses are interested in the space at this time. He says he is also not looking to reopen a second store in a different location right now.

