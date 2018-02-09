UAH vying for WCHA playoff seeding

With four games to go in the regular season, the UAH hockey team has a shot to lock up a playoff spot and get in on the postseason for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Scroll for more content...

But in order to clinch a playoff spot and hold off Lake Superior State, who's making moves after a big weekend against fourth place Bemidji State, they'll have to bring their best effort at home against No. 5 Minnesota State this weekend.

The first of a two-game series between the two teams begins on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

WCHA Standings

Pts.

1. Northern Michigan 52

2. Minnesota State 51

3. Bowling Green 49

4. Bemidji State 39

5. Michigan Tech 37

6. Alabama Huntsville 30

7. Alaska 29

8. Ferris State 28

9. Lake Superior State 21

10. Alaska Anchorage 12

*In regular season competition, each WCHA team shall have an opportunity to accumulate points from each WCHA contest (i.e., a contest between teams representing two WCHA member institutions played as part of the conference schedule). A team that wins in regulation or 5-on-5 overtime receives three (3) points, while the losing team receives zero (0). A team that wins in 3-on-3 overtime or shootout receives two (2) points, while the losing team receives one (1) point.