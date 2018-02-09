wx_icon Huntsville 40°

wx_icon Florence 37°

wx_icon Fayetteville 46°

wx_icon Decatur 34°

wx_icon Scottsboro 37°

Clear

UAH vying for WCHA playoff seeding

With four games to go the UAH hockey team has a shot to lock up a playoff spot and

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 5:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

With four games to go in the regular season, the UAH hockey team has a shot to lock up a playoff spot and get in on the postseason for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Scroll for more content...

But in order to clinch a playoff spot and hold off Lake Superior State, who's making moves after a big weekend against fourth place Bemidji State, they'll have to bring their best effort at home against No. 5 Minnesota State this weekend.  

The first of a two-game series between the two teams begins on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

WCHA Standings 

                                         Pts.
1. Northern Michigan       52
2. Minnesota State            51
3. Bowling Green              49
4. Bemidji State                39
5. Michigan Tech              37
6. Alabama Huntsville      30
7. Alaska                           29
8. Ferris State                   28
9. Lake Superior State      21
10. Alaska Anchorage      12

*In regular season competition, each WCHA team shall have an opportunity to accumulate points from each WCHA contest (i.e., a contest between teams representing two WCHA member institutions played as part of the conference schedule). A team that wins in regulation or 5-on-5 overtime receives three (3) points, while the losing team receives zero (0). A team that wins in 3-on-3 overtime or shootout receives two (2) points, while the losing team receives one (1) point.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events