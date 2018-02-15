UAH loses pivotal game to Lee

The UAH men's basketball team lost 82-72 to Lee on Wednesday night, a game they desperately needed to win in order to get into the Gulf South Conference Tournament at the end of the season.

With just 1:34 to play in the game, the Chargers cut the deficit to five at 77-72 but were held scoreless the rest of the game while the Flames drained a big three pointer and a couple of free throws to seal the deal on the win and split the season series between the two teams.

The win moves Lee into seventh place in the GSC standings and drops UAH out of the top eight that make the conference tournament. So now the Chargers need a lot of help through the final two games of the season in order to sneak their way into the postseason.