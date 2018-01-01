Clear
Two year old injured in Huntsville drive-by shooting

The child is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018
Updated: Mar. 7, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Huntsville police are investigating a drive-by shooting which left a toddler injured.

The shooting occurred at 615 Murray Road around 7pm on Wednesday. Investigators say the two-year-old was asleep on the couch when the shooter fired several rounds at the house. One of the bullets went through the front of the house and hit the child.

As of right now, the child is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital. Police are trying to track down the suspect.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene who is working to gather more information. As soon as that information is received, WAAY will update this story on air and online.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact authorities. 

