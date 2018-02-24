Two women in custody after running over turtle

Two women who recorded themselves running over and killing a snapping turtle in Scottsboro are in custody.

Dakota O'Rear, and Cortney Hobbs are charged with Prohibited Methods and Devices of Hunting, said Alabama Fish and Wildlife service.

The women said, they came across the turtle in the middle of the road before they started filming.

"I love turtles. That's why we were getting out and trying to save it, but once it started snappin' at me I was like, oh my god, just forget it. Run it over. Let's go," said the women who ran over the turtle.

They women said, this situation has lead to death threats for the both of them.

"People saying they're going to kill my family, that I need to kill myself. That they're going to burn my house on fire," said the women.

There is currently no more information at this time.