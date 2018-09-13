Two vehicle wreck shuts down Winchester Road

Winchester Road is shut down right now while officials investigate a two vehicle wreck.

It happened at the intersection of Winchester and Sougahatchee Drive. One person was taken by Medflight to a nearby hospital. A second person was taken by ambulance. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Market Fire, Moores Mill Fire, and Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.

