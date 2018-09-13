Clear

Two vehicle wreck shuts down Winchester Road

An investigation is underway after a two-car wreck in Madison County where one person was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Winchester Road is shut down right now while officials investigate a two vehicle wreck.

It happened at the intersection of Winchester and Sougahatchee Drive. One person was taken by Medflight to a nearby hospital. A second person was taken by ambulance. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Market Fire, Moores Mill Fire, and Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene working to get more information on this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events