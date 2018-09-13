Winchester Road is shut down right now while officials investigate a two vehicle wreck.
It happened at the intersection of Winchester and Sougahatchee Drive. One person was taken by Medflight to a nearby hospital. A second person was taken by ambulance. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Market Fire, Moores Mill Fire, and Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene working to get more information on this crash.
Related Content
- Two vehicle wreck shuts down Winchester Road
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified
- Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20
- New mixed-use development coming to Winchester Road
- Contracts extended for construction on Winchester Rd
- Train wreck shuts down streets in Hollywood
- I-565 lanes shut down for morning wreck
- Single vehicle wreck investigated by state troopers
- Chase with stolen vehicle ends in wreck
- Early morning wreck temporarily shuts down Wall Triana exit
Scroll for more content...