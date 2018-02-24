Two people tape themselves running over turtle

The two people who recorded themselves running over and killing a snapping turtle in Scottsboro told their side of the story to WAAY 31 News Friday night.

Right now, the case is under investigation by the Alabama Fish and Wildlife Service with the two people potentially facing charges.

A warning, the video is graphic.

The two people in the video said they came across the turtle in the middle of the road before they started filming and were worried about it's safety.

"I love turtles. That's why we were getting out and trying to save it, but once it started snappin' at me I was like, oh my god, just forget it. Run it over. Lets go," said the people who ran over the turtle.

They said they were simply being sarcastic and other traffic on the road prevented them from not running the turtle over.

This situation has lead to death threats for both of them.

"People saying they're going to kill my family, that I need to kill myself. That they're going to burn my house on fire," said the people.

The threats scare them.

"I don't feel safe at all," said one of the people.

Mara Marlow lives in Scottsboro and she watched the video for the first time Friday night.

"I think they still had the ill intention to run over the turtle. Even if it was snapping at them they could have grabbed them from the back," said Marlow.

Marlow said the threats are overboard though.

"I do agree that they should not have run it over, but everyone makes mistakes and they should not deserve to die for what they've done," said Marlow.

The two people who ran the turtle over said they're remorseful about the video they took.

"Really do apologize if that offended anyone, but I don't think that's a right to threaten someones lives," said the people who killed the turtle.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office told WAAY 31 the two people could face animal cruelty charges, or charges related to the turtle being a protected species, but they won't know if any charges will even be filed until the investigation is completed.