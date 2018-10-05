Two people taken to the hospital after wreck in Muscle Shoals

Police say the wreck happened around 8 Friday evening. One person was taken by ambulance to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital and a second person was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
The wreck shut down the west bound lanes of Florence Boulevard and police diverted east bound traffic down to one lane. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
