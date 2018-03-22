Two people charged in 2017 overdose death

Two people from Grant are in jail after being indicted in connection with an 18-year-old's overdose in April 2017.

John Garret Guffey, 19, and Lillie Marie Cooper, 18, were both indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, and felony abuse of a corpse, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Guffey and Cooper were at a home on Old Union Road in Grant on April 23, 2017 when an 18-year-old woman overdosed, authorities said. The two waited "an extended period of time" to take the woman to a hospital in a private vehicle instead of calling 911 and ran out of gas near downtown Guntersville, they said.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigators said they found out later that a picture of the woman was taken and placed on a social media site before she was taken from the home.

Guffey and Cooper are each being held on $10,000 bond.

The abuse of a corpse carries a penalty of one to 10 years in prison if they're convicted. The criminally negligent homicide charge carries a sentence of up to a year in prison.