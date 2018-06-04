Two people charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault

A Decatur man and a woman are facing charges after locking a man in a house, robbing him and assaulting him.

Ambre Zent, 34 and Julius Mays, 47 are both charged with Kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

According to authorities, the victim, Terry Teague called police saying Zent and Mays locked him in a house on 7th Street in Decatur, assaulted him and robbed him.

Teague was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later released.

Mays and Zent are being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $22,500 bond each.